Princess Beatrice, Eugenie suffer personal toll of Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been described as victims of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, despite having no involvement in their “disgraced” father Andrew’s controversial past, a royal expert has said.

Speaking on it, royal author Duncan Larcombe said the sisters have suffered deeply after being forced to watch their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s reputations collapse.

It happened because of the former Duke and Duchess of York’s association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The expert told The Mirror, "It’s sad because in many ways, Beatrice and Eugenie are two more victims of Jeffrey Epstein."

"They have done nothing wrong and yet they have been forced to sit and watch as their parents are torn to pieces by their own behaviours,” he added.

"It looks like that little family unit of Andrew, Fergie and their children, when they all used to stay as one happy family, has gone the same way as his title of Prince. He’s lost them both."

New reports also claimed that Eugenie has now cut off contact with her father even though he denies any wrongdoing.

"There’s every chance she has estranged herself from Andrew," he said. "Maybe it’s just a temporary measure and when things die down she can quietly maintain a relationship, but at the moment that’s going to be one of the most bitter blows Andrew has had to face, and he's faced a lot.

"I think it's partly because she's involved with a few modern day slavery charities and organisations, so she might feel she has to distance herself publicly from her father because of the nature of what is being said."