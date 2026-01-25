Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with Royals as Netflix deals rely on it?

Prince Harry has been accused of making statements hinting that he wants to reconcile with the Royal family because he wants to save his business.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Sussex’s desire to reunite with his family may have been driven as much by business as by emotion.

He noted that Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal, signed in 2020, depends a lot on their connection to the Royal family.

"If they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them," Larcombe told The Mirror.

He continued, "Largely, it's been a success story for them personally since they stepped down as working royals.

“But if it means selling the family silver, you don't want to get into a situation where you don’t make full money for it."

Their biggest success so far was the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, while other projects like Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus have been much less popular.

Larcombe noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most interesting stories come from conflicts with the monarchy.

However, he said that if the couple keep going down that route, the public could lose interest, which would hurt their deals.

"Effectively they've sold themselves out, but they've run out of truth bombs. If they're not making headlines and, more importantly, if viewers are turning off in their droves, then companies like Netflix are ruthless and they're not going to carry them just because they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he continued.

"They have to figure something out because the number of projects they've announced since they left the UK that have hit the ground and been a success is actually quite small. They've had quite a few failures."

"What happened to Meghan's 40x40 initiative? It was released with a big fanfare on her 40th birthday and we've barely heard a word about it again."

"Harry needs to reconcile with family as well because that's where their Netflix deal comes from - it's their access to the Royal Family," he concluded.