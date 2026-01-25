Prince Harry, Meghan leave fans excited with Sundance Film Festival appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their fans excited as they made a royal-style appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

Stepping out in Utah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their first-ever appearance for a special screening of their new documentary Cookie Queens.

Harry and Meghan, who serve as executive producers on the 91-minute film, posed for photos with Amy Redford ahead of the premiere.

The film follows four Girl Scouts navigating the pressures and lessons of the iconic cookie-selling season.

Screening in Sundance’s Family Matinee category, the film was directed by Alysa Nahmias and produced in partnership with Archewell Productions, Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films.

According to reports, the film holds personal significance for Meghan, a former Girl Scout whose mother served as her troop leader.

This comes amid rumours Meghan may accompany Harry to the UK for an event linked to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Speaking with Radar Online, friends of the Duchess of Sussex said she worries that every word she says and every outfit she wears would be picked apart and it would make her visit emotionally draining.

A former palace insider said, "She feels the U.K. is a place where she is judged without pause. In her mind, every word she speaks and every outfit she wears would be picked apart in minute detail, and she finds the prospect of facing that level of hostility deeply intimidating."