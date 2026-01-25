Kate Middleton gushes over fan gift for Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton reveals her daughter absolutely loves soft toys.

The Princess of Wales gushed over her 10-year-old, Princess Charlotte, as she recorded an adorable gift from a Royal admirer in Scotland.

During her visit to a community pub in the former mining village of Fallin, Kate was extended a crochet bunny for Charlotte by Adele Hodgson.

Catherine the told her: “She will absolutely love that.

“She’s got lots of teddies on her bed. Well done, that must have taken a long time.Thank you so much,” she added.

Princess Charlotte is quickly coming into her own with confidence, all thanks to her mum Princess Kate.

As the 10-year-old only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for several family outings over the holiday season, one subtle shift stood out. Charlotte no longer seemed glued to her mother’s side.

Speaking about secure attachment, Dr. Britto explained via Hello! magazine, “When a child is comfortable walking independently in a busy, public setting, it suggests they’re regulated and confident.”

That confidence was on full display as Charlotte broke away from her parents and siblings. She stopped to chat with well-wishers and happily posed for selfies with fans lining the route. She even politely asked her father to wait as he urged her to hurry along.

Dr. Britto pointed to Princess Kate’s role as a key factor. “She appears to offer what psychologists would call a ‘secure base,’ staying close, attentive, and emotionally available, while allowing Charlotte to take the lead."