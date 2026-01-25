Shamed Andrew is devastated as his teddy bears 'lose their home'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is devastated as he loses his precious toy collection.

The former Duke of York, who is exiled at Marsh Farm, will have to leave behind his collection of teddy bears back at the Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Palace Confidential: "This is the 70-strong collection of teddies, which Andrew has accumulated over the years, and which he's treasured, apparently. And it's a big thing on how you order them and arrange them.

"Well, there were reports that they've been taken into storage somewhere in south London, but according to this Barbara Davies article, that's not the case. The collection has been broken up and dispersed.

He noted: "It's not quite clear where they have gone. Hopefully, they've gone to a happy, secure home, but he has retained one teddy, which is his monkey."

Meanwhile, a source tells Heatworld: "He's completely anthropomorphised them, to the point that he's convinced the move out of Royal Lodge is going to be hard on them because, as he says, it's their home too."

This comes as the King has taken direct control of Andrew's private gun collection amid period of acute emotional distress for the former prince, Palace insiders told Radar.

The source said the decision followed a tense intervention involving Metropolitan Police firearms officers and the King's private office.

"There was a very real level of concern about his state of mind."

They continued: "This was not a vague or theoretical worry – people genuinely feared the consequences if his emotions tipped out of control, both in terms of what he might do to himself and the potential risk to others around him."