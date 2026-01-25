Shamed Andrew 'questioning' blood as family is 'sickened'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s life has taken a sharp turn as he loses the loyalty of his family.

The former Duke of York, who is set to spend his life in exile at the Marsh Farm, is left alone by ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “Through thick and thin, through lurid headlines, sickening allegations and embarrassing revelations, the York family – as they were – have stuck together. Andrew and Fergie were the “bestest friends“ and their girls were staunchly loyal to them. But now, it seems, everything has changed. The happiest divorced couple in the world are apparently going their separate ways – and at least one of their daughters is questioning whether she can maintain a relationship with her disgraced father.“

Speaking about his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the expert added: “Only they know what is truly going on, but let’s look at the evidence,” she said.

“It’s extremely telling that both Eugenie and Beatrice chose to spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham rather than support their parents in their isolation. That must have been very hurtful for Andrew and Sarah: their daughters were showing the world exactly where their loyalties lie.”