Shamed Andrew new home is 'too good' for exile, says insider

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was spotted making his first visit to new abode.

The shamed former Prince was seen going to Marsh Farm in Sandringham this weekend as he measures up the curtains in his new home.

Andrew is also participating in the renovations on his new five-bedroom house.

A friend tells The Sun: “It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future

“He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.”

A local from his new neighbourhood earlier told Sky Tv: “There’s barely any drive.

“He’ll be right on the road. He won’t get much peace.”

Another said: “Even this place is too good for him — it’s still not bad for exile, is it?”

A flood risk assessment last year for Wolferton Barns, which is just metres from Marsh Farm, issued warning, saying: "The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property."

“Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted. If conditions put properties and land at risk of flooding, emergency action would be taken using temporary pumping equipment.”