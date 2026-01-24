Meghan Markle lands on the wrong side of US

Meghan Markle, a former US actress who is married to Prince Harry, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, chose to support her husband when the Duke of Sussex schooled the US President Donald Trump after his remarks against NATO allies.

Trump told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday the United States had "never needed" the NATO and accused allies of staying "a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan.

Both Harry and Meghan have successfully avoided indulging in controversies and making political comments during their stay in the US since 2020.

However, like many other celebrities, who otherwise remain neutral on political matters but were recently forced to criticized Trump, the royal couple found themselves in a situation where they had not choice but to speak up.

Harry has been supporting soldiers who were wounded in conflicts through his Invictus Games initiative and backing charities working for the families of the soldiers laid down their lives in wars.

As a man who was part of the war mentioned by Trump to humiliate the US allies, Harry chose to speak.

And as a woman who has stood by her husband and supported his every move, Meghan too felt compelled to support her husband.

The couple, however, did not use an antagonist approach to hit back at Trump.

Speaking to a British broadcaster, the youngest son of King Charles politicly explained how NATO was instrumental in America's war in Afghanistan. “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history."

He "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call."

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."

"Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Meanwhile, Meghan also avoided speaking or writing about the matter and instead used pictures of her husband on duty in Afghanistan and the soldiers who lost their limbs to show Trump he was wrong.

With Harry's remarks and Meghan's social media posts, the Republican's supporters have finally found something to target Meghan and Harry.

Given what recently happened to former TV show host Ellen DeGeneres over her remarks about the situation in Minneapolis amid ICE crackdown, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also expected to become target of online trolling if they take a stance on an issue perceived as unpopular.



