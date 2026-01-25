Kate Middleton gemstones carry deeper meanings?

Inside the meaning of Kate Middleton's gemstones

Kate Middleton has a stunning collection of jewellery, but a report claims some pieces she wears have deeper meanings.



According to the Daily Mail, the mom-of-three often opts for gemstones, which are generally known for having symbolic effects on the wearer.

Below is the list of them:

Blue topaz for emotional balance

Middleton wore these blue topaz earrings after finishing a chemotherapy course

Citrine for good fortune

These citrine earrings Middleton wore after her engagement in 2011

Green amethyst for healing

Middleton is wearing one of several green amethyst earrings she has

Red garnet for strength



Middleton recently wore a red garnet locket

Lapis lazuli for improving awareness

Middleton is wearing Lapis lazuli at a event

In the meantime, Middleton has been working to improve mental health and children's development through research.

Chris Ship, who is the royal editor for ITV News, remarks to The Mirror, “It’s something she has a real passion for."

“Kate believes those early years of life shape the next 50, and that if we don’t address it, we’ll have fewer healthy, happy adults. It’s not been a royal focus before, but she understands the science and applies it to many areas of her work. She’s not just going through the motions.”

In addition, Katie Nicholl, a royal author, points out that, unlike in the past, there are fewer royal members serving in public roles, which forces those active in charity work to focus on fewer projects to make them more impactful.

"What we’re seeing with the younger royals is a consolidation of their charitable efforts, and a call to action. They’re spreading themselves less thinly because there are fewer working royals now, so their work has to be more impactful," she concludes.