Kate Middleton gemstones carry deeper meanings?
Kate Middleton has a rich collection of jewellery, but some pieces among them have a deeper meaning
Kate Middleton has a stunning collection of jewellery, but a report claims some pieces she wears have deeper meanings.
According to the Daily Mail, the mom-of-three often opts for gemstones, which are generally known for having symbolic effects on the wearer.
Below is the list of them:
Blue topaz for emotional balance
Citrine for good fortune
Green amethyst for healing
Red garnet for strength
Lapis lazuli for improving awareness
In the meantime, Middleton has been working to improve mental health and children's development through research.
Chris Ship, who is the royal editor for ITV News, remarks to The Mirror, “It’s something she has a real passion for."
“Kate believes those early years of life shape the next 50, and that if we don’t address it, we’ll have fewer healthy, happy adults. It’s not been a royal focus before, but she understands the science and applies it to many areas of her work. She’s not just going through the motions.”
In addition, Katie Nicholl, a royal author, points out that, unlike in the past, there are fewer royal members serving in public roles, which forces those active in charity work to focus on fewer projects to make them more impactful.
"What we’re seeing with the younger royals is a consolidation of their charitable efforts, and a call to action. They’re spreading themselves less thinly because there are fewer working royals now, so their work has to be more impactful," she concludes.
-
Kate Middleton's rise sparks 'tensions' within royal family
-
Meghan exposed her future royal game plan during Prince Harry engagement interview
-
Prince George steps up as royal family adapts to Andrew, Prince Harry absence
-
Kate Middleton makes major change to Prince George’s family life leaving one royal fuming
-
Sarah Ferguson warned of legal action if she pens memoir exposing royal secrets
-
King Charles makes a move so drastic it goes against Prince William, Camilla
-
Prince William 'soft launching' Prince George as future monarch?
-
Kate Middleton still upset over Prince William alleged affair with Rose Hanbury