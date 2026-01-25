Jennifer Aniston intensifies THIS ahead of her wedding to Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly hitting the gym regularly to prepare for her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Radar Online spilled that the 56-year-old American actress is pushing herself through extremely intense workouts to look perfect on her wedding day.

For those unaware, Aniston and Curtis have been dating each other since July 2025 and went Instagram official in November of the same year.

A confidante told the outlet that the FRIENDS alum’s relationship with the 50-year-old wellness coach, hypnotherapist, and writer has brought her immense peace.

The couple’s inner circle revealed that Aniston has shifted her complete focus to her big day, as she is putting extra efforts into her diet, routine, and exercise. Her main goal is to turn her relationship into a healthy one.

Per the source, "Among their friends, it's widely understood that a wedding is very much on the horizon this year.”

“Jennifer and Jim don't shy away from talking about it, and there's a strong belief that they could skip a traditional ceremony altogether – possibly slipping away to elope around her birthday – before hosting a low-key celebration at home for those closest to them,” noted the source.

The insider went on to add that the thought of getting married to the love of her life has excited Aniston. "She has clearly intensified everything she's doing.”

"There's a real sense that she's pushing herself harder than before because she wants to look and feel absolutely perfect standing beside Jim on their wedding day, and that goal is driving just how demanding her schedule has become,” the source stated.