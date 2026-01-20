Saying Prince Harry will ‘probably be fine isn’t good enough’, expert speaks out

After months of back and forth cases to the Home Secretary for taxpayer-funded security, the kind that will make it possible for him to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to see their royal relatives, a review has finally been launched into the state of Prince Harry’s affairs in time for the verdict.

For those unversed, this verdict will decide whether the youngest royals, will see their cancer-stricken grandfather.

In time for it, royal author and commentator Robert Jobson turned to Hello! to pen a piece that goes as far as to defend his right to such protection. Because even though he is currently in the country for his case against Associated Newspapers for unlawful information gathering and privacy issues (dating back to the early 2000’s) “every time he comes back to his homeland he faces uncertainty over whether he will receive paid security,” Mr Jobson said.

His comments even included mention of Prince Harry’s mother who ‘would be alive today’ had she retained protection by Scotland Yard after her divorce from King Charles.

In his own words he called the circumstances surrounding her passing a ‘sobering lesson and adds, “when the stakes involve someone's life, perhaps 'probably fine' should not be good enough.”

Before signing off he also added, “somewhere between duty and family, between protocol and common sense, there must be a solution that satisfies everyone and allows the royal family at least a chance to heal.”

Even Former senior Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe MVO, who was once in charge of Diana's security admits, “given where we sit politically at the moment, and the publicity over the past few years, plus the fact his father is not in the best of health, it would be wrong not to give him full Scotland Yard protection. The fall-out would be huge if anything were to go wrong.”

In terms of his changed mindset he explained, “a full security package is justified now rather than relying on liaison arrangements that do not allow proper access. I have changed my view from when he first left for California because of the current volatile state of the world.”

Prince Harry’s Current Protection Status:

Currently, if Prince Harry wishes to avail protection, it is assessed on a case-by-case basis, and requires him to submit the request 30-days before his travel date. But if the Royal and VIP Executive Committee decide to change it, he will have more flexibility on his travel plans and will be able to make more spur of the moment trips with his children in toe, rumors suggest.