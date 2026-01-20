Inside Meghan Markle’s plans ‘With Love, Meghan’: Season 3 and Valentines Day specials

With Love, Meghan, the hosting and lifestyle tips show that the Duchess of Sussex released in 2024 has been huge on the internet, and not just because of viewership.

However, where the numbers are concerned, season 1 vs season 2 had a lot of differences, so much so that Forbes claims there were 500,000 fewer viewers in its first week on than its predecessor had at the same time.

By the mumbers, which Vanity Fair estimates she had about 2.1 million views in its first week.

However, season 1, which comes as part of the royals’ joint venture with the streaming giant, under her $100 million, five-year deal seems to have been followed up, only by a Holiday special, after which not much is expected.

This insight comes as part of a report by well placed insiders who just spoke to Page Six.

According to their findings, “it’s not returning as a series.” But whats pertinent to mention is that there have been ‘conversations’ happening behind the scenes about holiday specials, even though “there’s nothing in the works yet.”

This has been decided because Meghan will be shifting focus and spending more and more time on building up her lifestyle brand which is called As Ever, and offers a collection of items, from teas to honey, wine, and much more.

Still, for fans wanting hosting tips, “people will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized.”

For now what is confirmed is holiday special episodes like the fourth of July and Valentine’s Day