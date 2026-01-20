King Charles gets caught between a rock and a hard place for the second time with Harry

With two sons carrying two different point of views, King Charles appears to be at a loss and caught in the middle of it all —that too, simultaneously.

This comes amid a new report that Prince Harry’s hope about having his father alongside him at the 2027 Invictus Games are turning to ‘desperation’ given the monarch’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Everything related to the Duke’s ever-growing desire for reconciliation has been shared by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

In her chat with The Mirror she said right off the bat, King Charles “would want to support” his son Harry – especially since the Invictus Games can easily be called one of “his greatest achievement” to date.

A bit later into the conversation she also said that while “Invictus has become pivotal” the fact of the matter is that “it’s not straightforward for the King – sadly for him, his family matters never are.”

Because allegedly, accepting his youngest’ son’s invite, “it could become a classic case of a father having to choose between his warring sons.”

And “we can only imagine how William might feel if Charles publicly threw his support behind the games and Harry,” Ms Bond noted.

Hence, “to see his father stand on a very public platform and salute Harry’s achievement would be tough. But that’s the dilemma the King might face,” she said before signing off.