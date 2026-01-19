Andrew lands in fresh major trouble after Princess Eugenie left him 'devastated'

Eugenie has cut off all contact with Andrew

Former Duke of York Andrew has suffered fresh blow amid claims his younger daughter Princess Eugenie has left her father ‘devastated’ with a big step ahead of his eviction from the Royal Lodge.

The Mail on Sunday, citing the sources, recently has reported Eugenie has cut off all contact with Andrew, and even it is understood she refuses to speak to him and did not visit him with her own family at Christmas.

The insider said, “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

Amid this development, the GB News has reported that Andrew’s potential new home is at risk of flooding.

Andrew’s potential home Marsh Farm is on a flood plain and the residents have been advised to sign up for flood alerts in case local measures fail to alleviate the risks.

The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to 'protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property.'

“Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted.”

“If conditions put properties and land at risk of flooding, emergency action would be taken using temporary pumping equipment.”