No hopes of royal reunion as King Charles set to dodge Prince Harry

A royal expert has revealed that there are no hopes of a reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK next week for his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

According to a new report, the monarch will deliberately shun the Duke of Sussex as relationship between father-son remains badly strained.

Royal experts claimed Charles no longer trusts Harry as the King fears he will leak their private conversations and is determined to avoid any contact with the Duke.

Speaking with Fox News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed, "The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press.”

“This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," she added.

"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry.”

Charles is not expected to be in London during Harry’s visit and is said to keep communication with his younger son to a minimum.

Royal expert Helena Chard also debunked reports that Charles would visit Harry at his and Meghan Markle’s home in California on his alleged state visit to the US.

"Allegedly, Prince Harry is ruminating about his father, King Charles, visiting him and his family at their Montecito home," she said.

"Of course, King Charles would love a relationship with his grandchildren. However, he will not mix official business, his professional role as monarch, with Prince Harry's warped narrative."