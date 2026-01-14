FDA recalls chocolate bars over possible salmonella exposure

A speciality chocolate bar was recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday over possible salmonella concerns.

In an announcement, the agency said the Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar is being voluntarily recalled by the company, Spring Mulberry over risk it may have been exposed to salmonella.

No illnesses have so far been reported.

The agency said the issue came to light during a routine examination by a third-party laboratory. These chocolate bars were available across the US online and in stores from September 15, 2025.

The product came in teal outer packaging and its code was #025255, which can be found in the inner wrapping.

The company is urging customers who had already purchased the product during this timeframe, to discard it.

A refund can be requested by contacting Spring & Mulberry by emailing at recalls@springandmulberry.com, with a photo of the lot code on the product, attached.

Salmonella, a common food-borne illness, has no severe consequences for the majority of people but can be fatal for young children, the elderly, or the immunocompromised. Its symptoms include fever, diarrhea or vomiting.

“In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis,” said the FDA in its announcement.