Ex-Prince Andrew struggles to come to terms with fall from royal life

Former Prince Andrew is said to be growing increasingly angry and bitter as he struggles to come to terms with his fall from royal life.

According to OK! Magazine, the former Duke of York is desperate to pin the blame on someone else, with some claiming he says Kate Middleton is behind all this.

An insider said Andrew is “absolutely seething” and has fixated on Kate Middleton as he believes she quietly holds power behind the scenes and turned Prince William against him.

“Andrew is absolutely seething and looking for someone to blame, and in his mind Kate has become the perfect villain,” the insider said.

“He’s convinced himself she’s far more powerful than she lets on, that she’s quietly steering decisions behind the scenes while maintaining this serene public image. He’s a very bitter man,” they added.

The source continued, “True to form, Andrew refuses to accept that his own actions landed him where he is now. Instead, he’s badmouthing Kate and, while there are still a few people within the palace that speak to him, he’s been venting to them and warning them not to be fooled by her ‘nice girl’ act.

“He resents that Kate has emerged as this central, respected figure while he’s been pushed into total irrelevance,” the source said. “In his mind, she’s stolen the authority and standing he believes should have remained with him as the Queen’s son.”

They added, “Instead of having a shred of self-awareness he’s turned it into this big sob story whereas usual he’s the big victim.”