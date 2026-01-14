Inside royal rule stopping Princess Charlotte from wearing tiara: Source

Inside the royal rule stopping Princess Charlotte from wearing a tiara: Source

Princess Charlotte will have to wait before wearing a tiara, as according to royal experts, royal traditions limit young palace members from wearing the shining headpiece.

According to a report by Radaronline.com, the 10-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is too young to wear a crown.

Despite being third in line to the British throne, Charlotte is not a working royal currently so this restricts her further as the jewelry is a symbol of authority and rank in the monarchy.

As the reports suggested that there in an unwritten rule that tiaras were only allowed to be worn by royal women on their wedding day especially if the lady is not from the royal lineage.

But sources reported that Charlotte's royal education has already begun and Princess Anne is preparing her for a royal life.

An insider said, “Anne's involvement goes far beyond teaching protocol or ceremony. She has been helping Charlotte understand the social mechanics of royal life, how to begin a conversation with warmth, how to close it politely, and how to move on without causing offense.

“It is a skill her mother Kate had to acquire over time, but Charlotte has grown up surrounded by those cues and reads them instinctively.”