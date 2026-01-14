Meghan Markle issued reminder: ‘Your bandwagon is nothing but a pumpkin & nothing left’

Questions about Meghan Markle accompanying Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK has been a big topic of discussion for many days now, and its only getting stronger as each day that passes in wait for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC)’s announcement of Prince Harry’s security review results.

The writer that broke down everything that is possible is, royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She penned her piece for The Daily Mail and it started with the burning question that is cropping up in all social media chatter lately which is “why come here, Duchess, if you hate it so much?”

As Ms Vine puts it “the answer is simple and glaringly obvious: after four years in America, the royal fairy dust is finally wearing off.” Perhaps “the clock has struck midnight, and the lavish bandwagon she’s been riding high on is finally turning back into a pumpkin,” as well she added in her Cinderella analogy.

But the expert didn’t end there, and instead made note of how, in the last five years since Megxit, the Duchess has clearly ‘milked’ her connection “for all its worth” and now she needs to ‘re-up on that magic’ by getting back into the royal fold and almost ‘reminding’ the world of who her in-laws are.

With relatability and commercial salability both a concern, because of Meghan’s luxury lifestyle brand and royal persona, Ms Vine also went as far as to note the seemingly ‘obvious’ in her eyes, which is “without her royal connections and victim/survivor narrative, The Duchess is just another middle-aged minor actress with a lifestyle brand to flog.”

What makes losing her connection to the royal family harder is also that “those people are ten-a-penny.”

That is why the expert feels the Duchess may in fact consider taking that trip to the other side of the pond, should the security arrangements be up to par in the future.