Elle Fanning teases long term future with beau Gus Wenner after Globes: 'Why hide?'

Elle Fanning is gushing over her boyfriend, Gus Wenner.

In a recent chat with Who What Wear, the 27-year-old actress called the Rolling Stone executive "the best," whom she has been dating for two years.

During the interview, which was published on Tuesday, January 13, Fanning also opened up about her future plans with Wenner.

"We want to be a part of each other's lives and share these fun times and experiences together," Fanning shared.

As the Sentimental Value star publicly posts about her relationship on social media, the publication inquired about the situation.

"Why hide?" she responded, noting, "The future looks bright."

The Great alum then dished on her desire of becoming a mom since childhood.

"I definitely do want kids. I've always wanted kids," Fanning proclaimed.

"I've known that since I was little," she added, while talking about her relationship with Wenner.

It is pertinent to mention that Wenner and the Complete Unknown actress began dating in November 2023, while at Golden Globe Awards in 2024 they made their first red carpet appearance.

The couple recently walked down the red carpet of 2026 Globes together on January 11. For the award event Fanning received a nomination for her role in Sentimental Value.