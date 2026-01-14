Meghan Markle’s UK return & itinerary: ‘It would make Kate Middleton boil her own head’

Questions of ‘will she or won’t she’ have taken social media by storm, and its got to do with the looming question that is ‘will Meghan Markle return to the UK with her husband and children if their security is restored to its former glory.

Its come amid a full scale review that the Duke has been granted by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) as they previously required Prince Harry to inform the government of his travel plans almost 30 days before his arrival to be granted taxpayer-funded security.

Now, in a piece for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Sarah Vine has a lot to say.

In her piece she attempted to paint a picture, of what the day would look like if Meghan made her return to the UK after getting booed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I can just picture it now, can’t you? The ‘brave’ Duchess comforting grateful veterans. Selflessly setting aside her own trauma to help sooth theirs,” the expert wrote before ‘sprinkling’ in a quip that reads, “perhaps she could gift them all sachets of her famous flower sprinkles or herbal lemon tea.”

While the writer painted a detailed picture, one thing she is ‘sure’ will happen is that “the whole thing would, of course, be eminently Instagrammable. Maybe a few wistful black and white shots of her and Harry holding hands by the lake at Windsor where they first lived as newlyweds?” she pondered.

“A ‘revisiting those bittersweet precious memories’ sort of vibe.” Or perhaps “some footage of her looking pained as the paparazzi try to snap her coming off the private jet? Harry putting a protective arm around her shoulder?” she added while weaving it into the hypothesis.

In her view maybe a visit to Princess Diana’s island tomb at Althorp might also be a possibility Ms Vine noted, before or after tea with the King, who “is a kind old soul and would probably indulge her if he thought it might mean he finally gets to see his grandchildren.”

Still, “the real money shot, of course, would be her and the Princess of Wales burying the hatchet,” even though, in Ms Vine’s personal opinion “Kate would rather boil her own head, but you never know. She’s a trooper, and she always does what’s best for the family.”

“Of course, all this is purely speculative. The Duchess’s presence is predicated on Prince Harry securing an upgrade to his taxpayer-funded protection, which is currently under review. Only if he is satisfied that security is tight enough will he allow his wife and/or their children to come to Britain.”

Personally, I think he might be overruled on that one. She needs this, and if she comes without full government protection, it will only make for more drama. And more drama equals more Netflix, which equals more money.

But for now, Harry is determined. One might argue that if his wife had not rendered herself so comparatively unpopular through her own words and actions, she might not need such tight security. But such logic cuts little mustard with the Prince.