Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry to blame for her troubles: ‘People fear she’s losing it’

Meghan Markle appears to be taking the exit of two of her biggest employees chief U.S. publicist Meredith Maines and longtime ally James Holt, to heart, and is at risk of a total meltdown.

With warnings issued and an insider fearful of the consequences to Meghan’s emotional health, they spoke to Globe magazine about this seemingly impending collapse that is threatening to make their US dream ‘come apart’ at the seams.

The source has gone as far as to ring the alarm bells in respect to this and warns, “Meghan is in full meltdown mode.”

As of the two employees’ exits, “she’s blaming everyone around her for her troubles — especially Harry — and people around her are afraid she’s losing it.”

There is also a second fear that is eating at her and it involves Megxit because according to the same insider, “she’s seeing everything she left England for falling apart and terrified she may have to go crawling back.”

For those unversed with both Maines and Holt, the two held office at distinguished positions, the first lasting nearly 10 months but the latter having served for nearly five years.

Online reactions to both exits have also been less than ideal because some are even calling the Duchess of Sussex the only common denominator to peoples’ exits, despite them being from totally different backgrounds.

One such expert is Ms Hilary Fordwich, and per the outlet previously claimed, “The only common denominator is the dysfunctional situation of working for somebody who is unmanageably high maintenance at best.”