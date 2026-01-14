Major example of Hugh Jackman 'respecting' his ex-wife

Does Hugh Jackman keep romance private in respect of his ex-wife?

Deborra-Lee Furness was Hugh Jackman's wife for over twenty years. When the pair split up, the respect is expected to remain.



An example of this is a recent Radar Online report.

It indicates that one of the decisions the Wolverine star made was to keep his romance with Sutton Foster private, despite dating from 2024, out of respect for his ex.

The ex-couple did not finalize their divorce; it was finalized in 2025. Hugh's new partner, likewise, is on board to avoid attention to their relationship for much the same reason.

“They’ve also wanted to be respectful to their exes, especially since Foster’s not officially divorced yet,” an insider told Radar Online.

In addition to the 'respect' reason, insiders say the pair are private people; another reason to initially keep the romance under the radar.

“Hugh and Sutton are both private people, and they like living in their own bubble and not courting attention,” a source claimed.

However, months after they began dating, Hugh and Sutton revealed their relationship on the red carpet at Song Sung Blue's movie premiere. Holding hands and smiling faces, the couple confirmed their relationship.

In the meantime, the source gives an overview of Hugh and Sutton's new romance, stating that they are having a “joy of being together” and are “totally smitten with each other."