Trevor Noah returns to host the 2026 Grammy Awards for 'one final time'?

Trevor Noah is all set to host the 2026 Grammy Awards for one last time.

According to a press release, the 41-year-old South African comedian and writer will return to the 68th Grammys as host for the sixth and “one final time.”

Noah, who has been hosting the Grammy Awards since 2020, will also serve as an executive producer.

This year, Kendrick Lamar has become the top-nominated artish of the night, securing nine nods, whereas Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga, and Cirkut have scored seven nominations.

Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and Bad Bunny have been nominated in six categories. The artists who have received five nods are Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, SZA, writer-producer Andrew Watt and Pusha T and Malice of Clipse.

Notably, in his 2024 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Noah reflected on hosting duties, admitting that he has never even gone on stage for a stand-up show without feeling nervous.

Expressing his thoughts, the Black Panther star said, “I always care what happens. I don’t take anything for granted, and I’m never sure that or how a joke will land. You just prepare. You hope for the best.”

“Telling a joke is like jumping out of an airplane with a parachute. You have an idea of where you would like to land, but when you actually get close to the ground, you might be a little bit off from where you intended to be. So, I just work my a*** off, try and think of the funniest things to say and ways to say them. The rest I leave to God,” he explained.

Moving forward, Noah revealed that what he has learnt over the years is that Grammy nominees attend the ceremony to “party and to have a good time,” so he tried to work while at the party.

The former Daily Show host elaborated, “In a weird way, I've come to understand, it's almost like I'm at a huge party, and I'm trying to work while I'm at the party. And then I've also learned to have a good time. It's one of the best concerts in my opinion.”

“I don't think there are many shows that can rival what the Grammys puts on in terms of a collection of artists. Where else are you going to get to watch Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, you name it, on the same stage? That's something I don't take for granted and really enjoy,” Trevor Noah stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the 2026 Grammy Awards will be held Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.