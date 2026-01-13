Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand failures get dissected: ‘It has very limited potential’

With things like a cookbook rumored to be in development, as of 2026, well placed sources have come forward with warnings about the brand’s ability to last long enough to achieve their goals.

The source in question is well placed within the industry and touched on Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever, during a chat with RadarOnline.

According to their findings they warn that Meghan does not stand a chance without more clear messaging because, “if a lifestyle brand doesn't clearly express what kind of life it represents, it has very limited potential.”

They also went on to urge Meghan herself to "show its 'why' and why it contributes to the planet,” because both on the website and on Instagram “it currently totally lacks any corporate social responsibility element.”

The warnings didn’t end there either because another expert presented an even more dangerous statement, and it relates to the possibility that the Duchess may run out of business in the coming year.

This could be the case “if nothing changes from a PR standpoint,” the expert admits. Because if so, “the pattern is likely to repeat itself, and her business is likely to fail.” And wile at the same time, while “inconsistent releases and unclear positioning may keep her in the public eye, but they do little to establish a brand with lasting strength and longevity.”