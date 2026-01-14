Andrew Garfield 'making real moves' to expand his family?

It is being reported that Andrew Garfield is seriously looking forward to starting a family with his girlfriend, Monica Barbaro.

Per Radar Online, the 42-year-old British-American actor is madly in love with his Top Gun: Maverick actress, with whom he was first linked in early 2025, and is now in a quiet but public relationship.

An insider told the outlet that Garfield is planning to live happily ever after with Barbaro but he is more interested in having babies with her than getting engaged or married.

The source claimed, "The affair with Monica has reversed Andrew's wishy-washy stance on having kids. He doesn't want to be an old dad, and all of his closest friends are already parents. But it all comes down to the intensity of his relationship with Monica.”

"That's what's driving all of this – and forcing Andrew to get real about how he wants to spend the next 20 years,” they added. “Monica's biological clock is not ticking, but his is!"

In his 2024 interview with Esquire, The Amazing Spider-Man star was not sure if he really wanted to embrace fatherhood, as he said at that time, "I'm already a tired guy. I don't want to be a tired dad.”

“Bringing new life into the context of my life, there's a heavy burden there," Garfield stated, referring to his celebrity status.

However, his relationship with Barbaro has changed his perspective on life and now he is eager to become a dad.

The insider stated, "Andrew isn't hiding how he feels about Monica at all. He's head over heels, and he's making real moves to bring her into his world. He hasn't been like this since the late stages of his and Emma's relationship – but that's the problem."

"Andrew can be smothering, dramatic and over the top about this stuff. He and Monica are in love, but Monica is a much cooler customer. He is the one who makes these big, sweeping gestures when he falls in love. Right now, he wants nothing more than for Monica to have his babies,” concluded the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew Garfield was previously in a high-profile relationship with Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015.