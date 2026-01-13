Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds' friendship cracking? Signs revealed

Hugh Jackman pulling back from Ryan Reynolds? Sources reveal

One of Hollywood’s most iconic bromances may be coming to an end.

According to the National Enquirer, sources have told the Straight Shuter that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ friendship is suffering from strain due to Ryan and Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

"Hugh doesn’t want to be caught in the middle of that," an insider explained. "He’s loyal — but he has limits when it comes to messy legal battles."

Another source told the same story, saying, "There’s a sense Hugh’s stepping back — for his own sanity."

While the Prestige star tries to pull back, the Deadpool actor is expecting the same level of connection and is reaching out regularly.

"He’s texting, calling, even trying to lock in plans," a source revealed. "But Hugh hasn’t been returning his calls."

"It was subtle at first," one insider said. "A missed text here, a cooler response there. But people close to them can feel the tension."

Despite what the sources say, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have teamed up again for an ad for SailGP, Australia’s top sailing league. They’re promoting the new BONDS campaign, which gives a spotlight to the crew behind the BONDS Flying Roos.