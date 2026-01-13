What did Scott Adams say in his controversial remarks?

"Dilbert" comic strip creator Scott Adams, whose career flagged after a racist rant, died on Tuesday, his former wife said. He was 68.

Shelly Miles announced Adams' passing in an online livestream in which she read a final message from the artist, whose strip lampooned life in the cubicle farms of corporate America, framed around its titular character, an engineer known for his glasses and perennially bent tie.

The "Dilbert" comic strip was first published in 1989 and ran for decades. At its peak, it was one of the most widely circulated comic strips in the US but many newspapers dropped it in 2023 after a racist rant by Adams appeared on YouTube.

Billionaire Elon Musk defended Adams and accused the media of having a bias against whites and Asians.

Adams called Black Americans a "hate group" and suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people," in response to a conservative organization's poll purporting to show that many African-Americans do not think it is OK to be white.

He later said that his comments were intended as hyperbole and that he disavowed racists, and said that media reports had ignored the context of his comments.