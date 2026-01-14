Kristin Cavallari announces the death of her dog Kona: 'Really hard'

Kristin Cavallari is lamenting the loss of her “amazing” dog, Kona.

On the Tuesday, January 13 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the 39-year-old American TV personality and fashion designer announced the tragic passing of her German Shepherd named Kona.

Cavallari revealed that she had to euthanize her pet dog just a day before recording her first episode of 2026.

She shared, “God, it is so hard, the physical act of putting a dog down.”

The Dancing with the Stars dancer unveiled that it was the second time doing it following the passing of Yorkie, saying, “Even if you have made peace with it.”

Cavallari went on to note that Kona was 12 years old at the time of her death, which was “great” for a German Shepherd, as their lifespan is typically 9-13 years.

She stated that Kona’s age had started to show; however, she “lived a great life. Kona was, up until the last few months, she was going on walks with us still. And I mean, she was kind of losing her eyesight and her hearing, but she still, she was hanging. And then, I don't know, in the last five, six months, she just really took a downhill turn.”

The Laguna Beach alum confessed that she took a whole week to “say goodbye” to Kona, and during that time, she fed her her favorite treats, including steak, peanut butter, and chocolate.

“If you guys haven't experienced this before, it's intense. I was laying there with her, and I was petting her. I'm gonna try really hard not to cry,” Cavallari said of euthanasia.