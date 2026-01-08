Gordon Ramsay reveals 'tough' moment at daughter Holly’s wedding

Gordon Ramsey is opening up about one of the emotional moments as a dad of three daughters.

The 59-year-old celebrity chef and his daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsey recently made an appearance on This Morning and recalled his daughter Holly Ramsey's "emotional" wedding, which took place earlier in December in England.

Recalling the wedding day, Tilly shared, "it was so emotional" to watch her sister and her now husband say "I do."

It was "a big day for all of us," Tilly noted.

Gordon then shared that his "tough" part at the wedding was to deliver the father-of-the-bride speech just right.

"It's tough, honestly — I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment. That moment arrives, and you're just like a hot mess," he remarked.

Despite Gordon being nervous, he "perfect" speech.

"It went well. You got to find that sort of — you've got to be warm, emotional ... It was just a tough gig," the father of three daughters shared.

"It was perfect. It made everybody cry," Tilly added.

It is pertinent to mention that Gordon is father to six children, daughters Megan, Holly, and Matilda (Tilly), and sons Jack, Oscar, and Jesse James, whom he shares with wife Tana Ramsey.