Ben Affleck recalls son’s bold ask to 'bet on sports': 'What?'

Ben Affleck opened up about how he dealt with teenage son, Samuel's risky money request.

The 53-year-old actor made an appearance at the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that his 13-year-old son asked for money "to bet on sports."

Affleck told show host Jimmy Kimmel, “My son asked me like a month ago, [he] was like, ‘Hey, um, can I get like 100 bucks to bet on sports?’ ”

“What? ‘My friends get $100, but if they lose it, then that’s it,’” Samuel told him.

To which Affleck responded, “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a real standard, what discipline! Like, so that you don’t come twitching back like going, ‘I know that Green Bay is going to cover the over in the second half.’”

Kimmel jokingly said, “Did you tell him to call grandpa?”

The father of three quipped, “There’s a reason your grandpa’s broke.”

During the conversation, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed his father made most of his money via being a "bookie.”

“I remember our first washing machine, our first VCR, in fact, dad coming home like, ‘You can thank Steve Grogan for this,’ the quarterback of the [New England] Patriots,” he recalled.