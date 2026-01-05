Ex Disney star alleges famous theme park fired him after safety report: 'Be safe, everyone'

Universal Studios Hollywood allegedly fired a former child star from his job after the actor reported a suspected pedophile at the theme park.

Stephen Anthony Lawrence, who starred in the American comedy series, Even Stevens from 2001 to 2003, claimed on his social media account that he had been terminated from his job after he raised concerns about a person he believed posed a risk to children.

“I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution," Lawrence captioned his post, along with a snap of his work ID pass placed next to a costume he wore while working there.

He went on to say, "I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people."

“It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended,” Lawrence announced.

The child star, now 35, claimed that "to retaliate for reporting a suspected pedophile around children," his boss and HR professional at Universal Studios fired him.

He further expressed his thoughts, writing, "While I will truly miss my job, I cannot be associated with an organization or people that don't care about performer or guest safety while numerous people continue to get hurt."

While declaring that he would not anytime soon return to his job, which he misses, he would not allow his kid to go to the theme park.

“With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD, Be safe, everyone," he concluded.

Lawrence played the role of Bernard "Beans" Aranguren on the hit Disney Channel series ran for three seasons.