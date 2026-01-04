Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
Ricki Pamela Lake reveals what big decisions she and her husband made after losing their home in LA wildfires
Ricki Pamela Lake has finally revealed how she spent the last year after the Los Angeles wildfires burnt her home.
The 57-year-old American actress and television host opened up to PEOPLE magazine about losing her Malibu residence in the devastating wildfires in January 2025.
Lake told the outlet that she now resides in New York City with her husband, Ross Birmingham, who is a San Diego native and “had never spent more than a week at a time” there before.
She said of Birmingham, “He took a leap of faith and said, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’”
The Business of Being Born star stated, “It’s crazy, because what we have been through from the start of the year was so traumatic and we were so at a loss of where we were going to go.”
“We made this very impulsive decision to move here. And honestly, it’s been the best thing we could have done for both of us,” she affirmed.
Notably, the Serial Mom actress’ decision to relocate to New York City has brought her closer to her sons, the 28-year-old Milo and 24-year-old Owen, as they live there.
It is pertinent to mention that Ricki Pamela Lake admitted that she is “still healing” and has been “taking a bite out of this city in a way that I never did when I left 22 years ago after my show ended. It’s wild.”
