'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler

Deric Augustine has hinted at someone’s return to The Rookie season 8.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine ahead of the season 8 premiere of the police procedural television series created by Alexi Hawley for ABC, the 35-year-old writer and actor teased some major spoilers.

Augustine, who plays the role of officer Miles Pan along with Lisseth Chavez’s Celina Juarez in The Rookie, claimed, “There’s a certain episode that someone comes back, and you really see the true dynamic of their relationship, the things that they probably went through in their own lives.”

He stated, “You’re going to see them come together and really air it out. It’s such a huge spoiler that I can’t even indulge more in it, but that’s going to be a phenomenal scene, and scenes, to really look at and to appreciate the craft of acting.”

Chavez also participated in the discussion by saying, “I feel like we have a lot of really cool, fun guest stars that came to this season. One in particular, maybe because it’s for Celina, which is fun. It’s Secret Service and reincarnation. That’s it.”

“When I read it, I was like, ‘This has Celina written all over it.’ It’s going to be a good one,” Augustine, who joined the show in a recurring role in season 7 and has since become a main cast member, quipped.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Rookie season 8 will premiere on Tuesday, January 6, on ABC, and will also land on Hulu the following day.