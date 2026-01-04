Photo: Josh Segarra reveals his favourite actor from 'Best Medicine'

Josh Segarra is spilling the beans on who he believes is the true standout performer on the set of Best Medicine.

The actor stars alongside Josh Charles, Annie Potts and Abigail Spencer in the upcoming Fox series, which is set to premiere on January 4.

However, when asked to name the best actor on set, Segarra had a very different answer in mind.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Segarra revealed that his top pick is Wattson, the dog who plays the mischievous pup Copernicus on the show.

“Best actor on our set right there, playing Copernicus,” Segarra said, pointing to the canine star.

“I love that pup. We've had a lot of fun.”

The proud dad of three also shared that the show features more than one animal scene-stealer.

“We've got our piggy, Sprinkle, and we've got our doggie, Copernicus,” he added.

“Anytime I'm working with any of the animals, I send photos out to my boys, and they get a big kick out of it.”

Segarra went on to reflect on how working with animals on set adds an extra layer of perspective to the job.

“Those are days that you realize how surreal it is, what we get to do,” he continued.

“This is my job. Hanging out in this police station with my guy, Wattson, and we're calling action. He's sprinting out, and I'm getting to run out [after him].”

He concluded by marvelling at the experience, saying, “And it's this big, high-intensity scene, and they call cut. And you're like, 'Man, it's wild what we get to do.' So it's always a fun day when you're getting to work with an animal, always.”