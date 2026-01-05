Andrew to leave Windsor home before key royal gathering

Former Prince Andrew is expected to move out of the Royal Lodge before the Royal family’s traditional Easter gathering.

It would make the “disgraced” royal step further away from the royal spotlight as he is said to be preparing to relocate to a smaller property on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk rather than moving abroad.

A report by Daily Mail revealed that the former Duke of York will move “out” of the 30-room mansion property after living there for almost 20 years.

The report further revealed that Andrew’s new home might not be ready for him to move in before Easter as the property needs a lot of work, which could leave him without a place to stay for a short time.

This means a temporary arrangement may be needed while he prepares to leave Royal Lodge by the Easter holidays, a source shared.

Moreover, the royal family spent the Easter holiday at Windsor Castle with a Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.

It is not confirmed if Andrew would be invited to the ceremony given he was not welcomed at the royal family’s Christmas celebrations last year.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Robert Jobson said, "The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026.”

“He is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a more modest property on the King's private Sandringham estate.

"Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him only time will tell, but it is doubtful."