Prince William recalls car journeys with Princess Diana and emotional song

Prince William has shared a rare personal memory of his late mother, revealing the one song that continues to remind him of precious moments spent with Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, leaving behind her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time. Despite rarely speaking publicly about his mother, William opened up during an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk.

As reported by The Mirror, the Prince of Wales recalled how Diana would sing in the car to ease the anxiety he and his younger brother felt while returning to boarding school after school holidays.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school”, he said.

William explained that one song, in particular, has stayed with him through the years.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

"And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well.”

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs”, he added.

Recently, William mirrored his mother’s parenting approach by taking his son Prince George to The Passage’s annual Christmas event.

Diana first introduced William to the homelessness charity when he was a similar age.

George later signed the visitors’ book on the same page his father and grandmother had signed in December 1993.