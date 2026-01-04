Photo: 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Steven W. Bailey shares major health update

Grey’s Anatomy alum Steven W. Bailey has shared a deeply personal health update.

In an emotional post shared on X, Bailey, who appeared in more than 30 episodes of the long-running medical drama as Joe, the bar owner near Seattle Grace Hospital during seasons one through seven, disclosed that he has congenital myasthenia syndrome (CMS).

The 54-year-old actor explained that he had “spent years” keeping quiet about a diagnosis that has been “shaping [his] life and work.”

Offering insight into how CMS affects his daily life, Bailey wrote, “The result being that my hands, arms and legs tire quicker than they should, which makes them weaker than, well … anticipated.”

“Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and can cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down,” he shared.

While Bailey noted that his diagnosis has jokingly helped him get out of “doing the dishes and folding laundry” at home, he acknowledged the more serious progression of the condition, especially when it comes to mobility.

“The truth is, as my disease progresses, I have been using a powered wheelchair more and more to get around,” he revealed, adding that it has also begun to impact his career. “Professionally, this is changing me as an actor.”

Conclusively, Bailey penned, “Same guy. Same actor. Same artist. Now with wheels.”