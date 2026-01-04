Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks
Marisa Abela got candid about self doubt related to career outcomes
Marisa Abela has spoken candidly about the emotional toll acting can take.
In doing so, she admitted that the profession often blurs the line between personal feelings and work.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress reflected on how deeply invested she becomes in her roles particularly during challenging periods in her career.
According to Abela, the vulnerability required for acting can make setbacks feel especially personal.
“You're putting yourself on the line, so every time you don't get a job or a film doesn't work out the way you think it will, you're wrestling with your own sense of, do I deserve to be here?” she shared.
Expanding on that sentiment, Abela explained that her openness to emotion can also make it harder to detach from her work.
“Emotions have never been something I've been afraid of, which makes it difficult to separate from work,” she said.
However, she asserted that emotional investment comes with both highs and lows.
“Which means that when it goes well it's the best feeling ever, but when it doesn't it's difficult,” she added before conclusion.
-
Adam Sandler gets major honour at big film festival
-
Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
-
'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler
-
Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split
-
Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema
-
Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
-
Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?
-
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits coveted mark after nearly three weeks