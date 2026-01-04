Photo: Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks

Marisa Abela has spoken candidly about the emotional toll acting can take.

In doing so, she admitted that the profession often blurs the line between personal feelings and work.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress reflected on how deeply invested she becomes in her roles particularly during challenging periods in her career.

According to Abela, the vulnerability required for acting can make setbacks feel especially personal.

“You're putting yourself on the line, so every time you don't get a job or a film doesn't work out the way you think it will, you're wrestling with your own sense of, do I deserve to be here?” she shared.

Expanding on that sentiment, Abela explained that her openness to emotion can also make it harder to detach from her work.

“Emotions have never been something I've been afraid of, which makes it difficult to separate from work,” she said.

However, she asserted that emotional investment comes with both highs and lows.

“Which means that when it goes well it's the best feeling ever, but when it doesn't it's difficult,” she added before conclusion.