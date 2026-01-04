Photo: Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split

Tom Brady reportedly has a new woman in his life.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the former footballer is seeing Alix Earle, with whom he enjoyed spending the New Year's Eve.

“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,” a source began.

“They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”

Meanwhile, Brady's ex wife, Gisele Bundchen has also found love again with her jiu jitsu instructor.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady is a father to son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, whom she shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. She has recently welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente in 2025.

An insider previously told the outlet that Bunschen is happy and content after giving birth to her third child and slowly getting back on her routine.

"Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," the source shared.

"She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," the tipster tattled.

"Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed.”