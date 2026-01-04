Adam Sandler gets major honour at big film festival

Adam Sandler gets honour for performance in 'Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler plays Ron Sukenick in Jay Kelly. For his performance as put-upon manager, he was honoured at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.



Nachhattar Singh Chandi, who is chairman of the festival, previously said, “Adam Sandler delivers a deeply moving and career-best performance in Jay Kelly."

He continues, “It is a performance which underscores his standing as one of the most versatile and respected actors of his generation."

Back to the ceremony, Adam receives the Chairman's Award as he delivers his acceptance speech. He states that his career would be different if he had taken a job as an electrical engineer in his father's footsteps.



But the 59-year-old adds that he would still be married to his wife Jackie if his profession were different. "I sometimes think about it, [if] I didn't click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now.

"First off, I'm thinking I'd probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That's destiny. Nothing stops that," he continues.

"But we definitely [would] have a different house. Probably, like, 10 less bathrooms and [fewer] statues of me," the actor jokes.

Adam and Jackie have been married since 2003. The pair shares two kids.