Prince William's surprising feelings about ‘disgraced’ Andrew revealed

Prince William is reportedly concerned about his “disgraced” uncle Andrew’s health even though he supported King Charles in his decision to take his titles and residence away.

A new report has revealed that the Prince of Wales has often been described as taking a harder line on Andrew than his father, however, it is not entirely true.

Writing in The Times, royal journalist Kate Mansey said William was wrongly portrayed as the “tough guy” pushing for action against his uncle.

Instead, she revealed that the future King is worried about Andrew’s mental health and how he would handle losing his royal role.

However, William still supported his father’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles, despite Andrew denying any wrongdoing, with Kate Middleton also standing by her husband’s stance.

“William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I’m told, wide of the mark,” Mansey penned.

“If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle’s mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away.

“Nevertheless, William realised that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he supported his father’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles. Kate, in turn, supported her husband in the matter.”