Timothée Chalamet’s 'special person' cheers him as he gets award
Timothée Chalamet gets the award for his performance in the hit movie 'Marty Supreme'
In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet's performance was hailed as one of his best. For his portrayal of a ping-pong hustler, he gets an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Amid the applause, in the audience, a 'special person' was cheering for him the most: Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend.
The couple, who have remained private for most of their relationship, are now openly embracing each other.
Moreover, as the Dune star receives the Spotlight Award, he takes the stage, thanking his director, Josh Safdie, "This man's a true artist ... really, this man to my right here is an embodiment of what we all celebrate, truly."
He further raves about him, stating, "What's cooking in this man's mind is unbelievable," adding, "Josh is the embodiment of the artist I'm striving every day to become: endless, passionate, suspicious of the way things go. And he's true to himself to his core."
In addition, several commentators praised Timothée's portrayal of Marty. For example, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, who is chairman of the Palm Springs Festival, previously gushed about how good he was in the sports comedy-drama.
“In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet delivers a performance which marks a true milestone in his career,” he noted.
“Within a dynamic struggle for glory, Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser transforms this narrative into a deeply human story of ambition and longing."
"This is one of his finest roles to date—and one of the best standout performances of the year, sure to be celebrated throughout the awards season," the chairman concluded.
Marty Supreme is playing in cinemas now.
-
Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
-
'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler
-
Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split
-
Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks
-
Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema
-
Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
-
Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?
-
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits coveted mark after nearly three weeks