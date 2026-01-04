Timothée Chalamet’s 'special person' cheers him as he gets award

Kylie Jenner shows support for Timothée Chalamet as he gets award for ‘Marty Supreme’

In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet's performance was hailed as one of his best. For his portrayal of a ping-pong hustler, he gets an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.



Amid the applause, in the audience, a 'special person' was cheering for him the most: Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend.

The couple, who have remained private for most of their relationship, are now openly embracing each other.

Moreover, as the Dune star receives the Spotlight Award, he takes the stage, thanking his director, Josh Safdie, "This man's a true artist ... really, this man to my right here is an embodiment of what we all celebrate, truly."

He further raves about him, stating, "What's cooking in this man's mind is unbelievable," adding, "Josh is the embodiment of the artist I'm striving every day to become: endless, passionate, suspicious of the way things go. And he's true to himself to his core."

In addition, several commentators praised Timothée's portrayal of Marty. For example, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, who is chairman of the Palm Springs Festival, previously gushed about how good he was in the sports comedy-drama.

“In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet delivers a performance which marks a true milestone in his career,” he noted.

“Within a dynamic struggle for glory, Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser transforms this narrative into a deeply human story of ambition and longing."

"This is one of his finest roles to date—and one of the best standout performances of the year, sure to be celebrated throughout the awards season," the chairman concluded.

Marty Supreme is playing in cinemas now.