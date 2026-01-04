Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema

Ethan Hawke on cinema: 'I believe in movies'

For Ethan Hawke, a well-known actor who has many hit films under his belt, cinema is seemingly his world, as he is yet another star who speaks out in support of theatres.



“I believe in the movies,” he shares at the Palm Springs Film Festival as he adds that creating art reflects a person's mental and emotional health.

“I believe that human creativity is nature manifest in us, and our expressions represent our collective mental health. And we, all of us in this room, have a charge to do our best, to do the good that we have the power to do.”

As technology, particularly AI, is disrupting the industry, Ethan doubles down on his support for human creativity.

“We all know these are turbulent times, but they always are. Our challenges are unique to our time, the 55-year-old notes.

But Ethan, with resilience, shares that this hurdle can be braved. "Technology has made advances so quickly that it would first seemed like an advance suddenly feels like a retreat. Truth is hard to hear inside the tower of Babel but we know it when we see it, when we hear it."

He also notes that preservation of art and the freedom to create it must be protected at all costs. "We are not as fragile as we fear. And there is so much fun to be had, and there is so much life to live."

When I think about my career in the arts, in all honesty, I have had a ball. I have had so much fun, and there has been so much wildness. That’s what I aim to preserve — the wild. Protect the wild," Ethan concludes.