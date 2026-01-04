Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?

Miley Cyrus on award show: 'We're community, not competitors'

Miley Cyrus says she is stress-free in an award show where there is no competition, as she was honoured at the Palm Springs Film Awards.



Given an example of an award show she attended, the pop icon says that, during award seasons, creators are often pitted against each other as opponents, which she says is not fit for an artist.

“So often during awards season, we’re set up as competitors, but we’re meant to be a community, not opponents. There is no single best; it’s only our personal best work,” she opines.

As Miley sees it, there is a difference between sports and creating art when it comes to ranking. “Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history.”

The 33-year-old also suggests that in creating art, what matters the most is genuineness, adding, “Whether you’re in or out of this industry, we all have a persona, even the ones that are rooted in authenticity, because self-creation is an art form, and all of us, we perform genuinely."

That's what are, Miley says, are her ethos. "That’s something that I deeply admire in both award-winning actors and actresses, and the drag queens of Toucans — they’re kind of the same.”

Meanwhile, the musician is feted for her track Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“You guys did amazing — if you’re available for the Oscars, that’s what we’re hoping for," The Climb hitmaker says, before joking that the night was “truly the most elegant Palm Springs party that I have ever been to. There are fewer drag queens than I like, but I’ll be stopping by Toucans on the way back to L.A. to get my fix.”

It is pertinent to mention that Miley received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards.