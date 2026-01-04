Prince William, Kate Middleton teaching George about his ‘identity’ as future king

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking steps to prepare their eldest child, Prince George, for his future role as King.

As George enters his senior schooling years, the Prince and Princess of Wales are giving him more responsibilities, a source has revealed.

The royal insider said that William and Kate have introduced him to key aspects of royal duties and they introduced him to the idea of him being the “heir” to the British throne.

“When George turned seven, his parents gently introduced the idea of his ‘destiny’ as heir,” the source shared.

This comes amid reports Prince and Princess of Wales have secretly started training for the throne.

A source told the publication that William’s preparation for the throne intensified after Charles' was diagnosed with cancer at the start of 2024.

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that Charles is "'not thrilled' about the narrative that William is secretly pulling strings."

"He doesn't feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he's King, everyone is focused on who will come next."

Speaking on it, royal expert Kristen Meinzer said, "Some outlets say William is running things from the shadows, others say The King is still very much in charge.

“I suspect the latter is closer to the truth—after all, Charles waited a very long time to be The King."