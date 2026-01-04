Gwyneth Paltrow unveils why filming THIS musical number in 'Glee' was 'tense'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed why filming of the Glee musical number Singing in the Rain/Umbrella was “tense.”

On Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, the 53-year-old American actress and businesswoman opened up about why filming Singing in the Rain/Umbrella turned out to be stressful for her.

Paltrow, who appeared as substitute teacher Holly Holliday for just three episodes in the sophomore season of the hit musical dramedy, sang Cee-Lo Green's Forget You with the New Directions and Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag from Chicago with Lea Michele's Rachel Berry in her first episode, The Substitute.

However, her performance of Singing in the Rain, mixed with Rihanna’s Umbrella in the finale, was the hardest part.

She told the podcast host Gerrad Hall, "I remember it was tense, because something was wrong with the water that day. There were bubbles. They were trying to get bubbles out of the water. There was some technical thing they were trying to figure out."

The Shakespeare in Love star admitted, "I had the best time doing that number. It was so much fun. I just was drilling down on all the choreography.”

“And then of course, it was a TV show, so it was like we did that whole thing and then it was like, 'Okay, lunch!' and we're done with that entirely, whereas if it was a movie, it would be the whole week. So it was like a whirlwind,” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Gwyneth Paltrow’s work in Glee won her a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy in 2011.