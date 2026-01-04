Elle Fanning speaks candidly about upcoming movie 'The Nightingale'

Elle Fanning has shared her thoughts as she prepares to star alongside her sister Dakota Fanning in the upcoming film The Nightingale.

The sisters are set to appear together on screen for the first time in the film adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same name, in which they will portray sisters.

The project also marks a significant milestone for the duo, who are co-producing the film together.

Speaking recently with PEOPLE magazine, the Maleficent star reflected on how she and Dakota plan to navigate their dynamic while filming.

“I think we’re going to have to be fellow actors on set, but of course we are playing sisters in the film that we’re going to be working on together, so we have to bring a little bit of that,” Elle explained.

Dakota has also spoken candidly about their decision to finally collaborate after years of pursuing separate career paths.

In a previous interview with Byrdie, the All Her Fault star admitted that the sisters were once intentional about keeping their work separate.

“For a while, [Elle and I] were very conscious of carving our own paths and being really selective about the things that we did together,” Dakota said.

“We don’t feel that pressure anymore. We’ve established that we’re two different people with two different journeys,” she added.