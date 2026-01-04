Photo: Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried has gotten candid about her role as a spiritual leader in Mona Fastvold's movie, The Testament of Ann Lee.

In a new chat with Collider, Amanda Seyfried confessed that she spent a year preparing for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee because the limited production time put pressure on her shoulders.

Reflecting on the experience, she began answering if the working on such tight deadlines ever felt overwhelming.

"It does, but with Mona Fastvold, she has a collection of the best craftsmen in their field," she added.

"All the heads of departments will drop everything for her, who were also working on this for a long with me," Amanda continued.

"We're working on this for a year prior to Budapest. We'd already done a workshop, so we shot a bunch of stuff that ends up in the movie in January, before that, in Massachusetts."

"So I will say yes, 34 days is ridiculous, but because we knew we didn't have that much time or money, we all, on our days off from other projects, would come together and work on certain aspects," she concluded.