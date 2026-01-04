Prince Harry's luxury Christmas gift for Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry has previously marked major milestones in their relationship with meaningful jewellery.
Prince Harry is believed to have spent around £40,000 on a luxury Christmas gift for his wife, Meghan Markle, after she appeared wearing a striking new pair of Cartier diamond earrings.
Meghan, 44, has long been associated with the French luxury brand Cartier. Her connection with the label dates back to her time on Suits, when she purchased a Cartier Tank watch for herself, famously saying she hoped to pass it down to a future daughter.
Her jewellery collection later expanded to include Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Française, now valued at more than £20,000.
The Duchess recently debuted emerald-cut diamond earrings from Cartier during her With Love, Meghan holiday special on Netflix.
The earrings, estimated to be worth £40,000, quickly caught attention due to their size, clean lines, and architectural design, a signature style of the brand.
He designed Meghan’s engagement ring using diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection and later gifted her other pieces linked to his late mother, including a Cartier Love bracelet.
